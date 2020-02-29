RB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.03. 14,117,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,809. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

