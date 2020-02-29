Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Royal Gold by 26.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.47. 1,560,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,333. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. B. Riley upped their target price on Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

