Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 268000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Sarama Resources Company Profile (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.