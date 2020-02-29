SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. SeaSpine updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SPNE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 242,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,760. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

