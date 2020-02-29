Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,900,567. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

