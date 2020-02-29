Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Decreases By 15.6%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 427,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,524,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,427,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 503,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Fire Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFCS stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. 97,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,120. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. Research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

