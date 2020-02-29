Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Drops By 23.0%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 30th total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

UTSI stock remained flat at $$2.57 during midday trading on Friday. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

