Short Interest in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Declines By 18.0%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -1.98. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The company had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uxin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uxin by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UXIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.