Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 21.5%

Feb 29th, 2020

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,621,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

