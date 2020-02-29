Short Interest in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Grows By 17.0%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,588,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

