Short Interest in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Declines By 15.7%

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 493,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.63. 493,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,495. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,861,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

