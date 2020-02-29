Short Interest in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Drops By 12.6%

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,532. Verisign has a 12 month low of $173.84 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.59.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

