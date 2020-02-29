Short Interest in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Decreases By 16.1%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.60.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,579,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.