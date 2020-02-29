Short Interest in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Grows By 11.1%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 11,890,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Weibo by 3,272.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 2,920,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Weibo has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

