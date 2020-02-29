Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,512.36% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 503,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,911. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $236,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,745,295.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit