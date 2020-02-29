Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,512.36% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 503,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,911. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $236,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,745,295.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

