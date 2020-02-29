Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 127.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $252,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

