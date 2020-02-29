Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.57–0.5 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.7-133.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.45 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE SPT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 1,104,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

