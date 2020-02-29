Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.22–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.4-29.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.33 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.5 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Sprout Social stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 1,104,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

