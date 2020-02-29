Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.70 to $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 1,789,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

