Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Posts Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Stratasys updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 1,163,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $824.77 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stratasys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

