Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $3,011,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $12.81 on Friday, reaching $463.01. 2,039,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

