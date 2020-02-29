Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $254.96. 9,916,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,342. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.72 and a 200 day moving average of $263.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

