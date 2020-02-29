Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Raytheon comprises about 2.8% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after buying an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,743,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.02. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

