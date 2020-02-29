Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.65. 35,387,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

