Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after buying an additional 301,757 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

NYSE AMT traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

