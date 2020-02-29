Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

TXN stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. 11,313,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,321. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

