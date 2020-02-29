Tamarack Advisers LP Has $12.47 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for about 2.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 1.66% of Lantheus worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,708 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 422,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 246,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,075,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 733,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $113,050.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,228.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,423. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.