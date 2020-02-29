Tavio Capital LLC Has $43.56 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Tavio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 16.1% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tavio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $43,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

