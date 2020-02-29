Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Cut by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $81,045,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.80. 3,945,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

