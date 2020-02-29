Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Shares Sold by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,000,000.

THBRU remained flat at $$10.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,831. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

