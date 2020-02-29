Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Apogee Enterprises makes up approximately 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 365,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,476. The company has a market capitalization of $847.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

