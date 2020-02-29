Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Key Tronic makes up 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

KTCC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 39,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.50. Key Tronic Co. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.99.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

