Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,670 shares during the period. Fluent comprises 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Fluent by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

FLNT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 278,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $173.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fluent Inc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

In related news, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $35,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,246,419 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,265.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,070 shares of company stock valued at $114,005 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

