Tieton Capital Management LLC Buys 20,435 Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the quarter. TESSCO Technologies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 4.77% of TESSCO Technologies worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TESS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.13. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TESS shares. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS).

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.