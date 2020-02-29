Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Medallion Financial comprises about 3.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Medallion Financial worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 135,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Medallion Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

