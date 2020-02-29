Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for 4.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Veritex worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Veritex by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

