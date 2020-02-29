Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Geospace Technologies accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 3.00% of Geospace Technologies worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $87,480.00. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

