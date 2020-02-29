Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America comprises approximately 5.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 153,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,192. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 million, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPAA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

