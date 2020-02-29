Tieton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Psychemedics comprises 2.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Psychemedics worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

PMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 25,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,815. The company has a market cap of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Psychemedics Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

