Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 67 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,687,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,000,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,107,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,969,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.72. 3,218,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.