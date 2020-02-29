Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 477.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 105,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 977,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.