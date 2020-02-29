Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 538,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,340. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

