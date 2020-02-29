Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 499,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,418,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 443,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

