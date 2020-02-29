Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

VOT stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 454,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,443. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $171.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

