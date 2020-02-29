Triple Frond Partners LLC Sells 57,300 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Triple Frond Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Visa makes up 8.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $181.76. 22,446,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,215,345. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.