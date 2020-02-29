Triple Frond Partners LLC Sells 57,300 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Triple Frond Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Visa makes up 8.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $181.76. 22,446,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,215,345. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit