Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ULTA stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.09. 1,405,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

