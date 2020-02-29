Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ULTA stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.09. 1,405,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
