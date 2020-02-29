United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. 11,379,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

