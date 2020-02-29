United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

