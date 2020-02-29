Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 538,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 143,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $596.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $57,090.00. Insiders have sold 6,137 shares of company stock valued at $342,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

