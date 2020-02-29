Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in February

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
URGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.
Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 138,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,435. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.
Urogen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
