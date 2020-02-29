Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in February

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

URGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 138,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,435. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after buying an additional 212,697 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 164,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit